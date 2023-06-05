LAS VEGAS – Connor Bedard’s first trip to Vegas is one he won’t forget.

The 17-year-old superstar hit the strip with three other top prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft, chatting with hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky and Henrik Lundquist, who asked Bedard what he thought about the chance of being taken number one overall by the Blackhawks.

“If they decide to take me that would be unreal with the history, the other sports, the culture there and their love of sports. We’ll see. There’s so many good players in this draft. If they do decide to take me I’d be incredibly honored.”

Hawks fans are salivating at the chance to see Bedard in action at the United Center after he racked up 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats before adding 10 more of each in postseason play.

“It’s definitely something you’ve got to get used to. I’m still, obviously, a kid. There’s a lot of outside noise surrounding myself and a lot of these guys. For me, I try to look at it as a positive. Very fortunate to get to have some of these experiences that I’ve gone through at World Juniors and being here. Things that not everyone gets to do. I’m really grateful for that.”

The Stanley Cup was also in the building for Bedard’s visit to Sin City as the Golden Knights looked to take a 2-0 lead against the Hurricanes in the Final. The hope is Bedard will be in a similar position sooner than later.

“You ask anyone what their goal is in hockey – it’s to win a Stanley Cup. We’re obviously still young but we dream and have those goals for sure. Just being here is incredible.”