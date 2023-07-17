CHICAGO — The Blackhawks’ No. 1 overall selection from the 2023 NHL Draft got a nice birthday present from his new team on Monday.

Now official: The Blackhawks and first overall pick Connor Bedard have come to an agreement on a three-year, entry-level contract.

It runs through the 2025-2026 season and has a salary cap hit of $950,000.

On the day he turns 18 years old, Connor Bedard officially signed his entry-level contract, the team announced after 9 a.m. on Monday.

It’s a three-year deal with a $950,000 salary cap hit for the player considered to be one of the best in his generation and figures to be at the center of the team’s rebuild.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” said general manager Kyle Davidson in a statement released by the team. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

Bedard is just the second No. 1 overall pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who was selected in that spot in the 2007 NHL Draft. He comes to Chicago after a strong start to his hockey career in junior and international competitions.

This past season, he scored 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, then added seven goals and ten assists in seven playoff contests. Bedard also led Team Canada to gold at the World Junior Championships earlier this year, the third time he’s won that medal for his country in international competition.

For his efforts this past year, the center was awarded the CHL’s Top Prospect of the Year, Top Scorer, and Prospect of the Year, along with the IIHF Male Player of the Year, and the EJ McGuire Award from the NHL for top prospect.

This fall, Bedard is expected to take the ice for the first time in the preseason on Thursday, September 28 against the Blues at the United Center. The Blackhawks’ regular season opener is Tuesday, October 10 against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, one of five road games to open the year.

Bedard’s regular season United Center debut will be Saturday, October 21 against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.