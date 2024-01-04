CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard added a first Thursday in what will likely be a long list of them once his career is said and done — Bedard got his first all-star nod.

Bedard helped headline a group of 32 selected to the NHL’s All-Star Team Thursday evening. The former No. 1 overall pick leads all NHL rookies in points (33), goals (15) and assists (18).

According to the NHL, fans will select the final 12 players — eight skaters and four goalies — through an all-star fan vote.

Being 18 years and 201 days old when the puck drops at the game on Feb. 3, Bedard will make history as the all-star game’s all-time youngest participant.

Bedard is one of seven players selected to make their first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game. That list includes Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand and St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas.

He’s also one of six No. 1 picks in the NHL draft to be selected for the game.

The other No. 1 overall picks selected to be a part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game include Sidney Crosby (2005), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Connor McDavid (2015), Auston Matthews (2016), Rasmus Dahlin (2018) and Jack Hughes (2019).

Here is a list of all 32 players selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game:

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (4th)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (3rd)

F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)

F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

F Boone Jenner, CBJ (1st)

G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, DET (2nd)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

F Sam Reinhart, FLA (1st)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (3rd)

F Mathew Barzal, NYI (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (4th)

F Travis Konecny, PHI (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (6th)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA (1st)

F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (5th)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (5th)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)

F Tom Wilson, WSH (2nd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)

The puck drops at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3 for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game