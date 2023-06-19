CHICAGO – Once again, one of the most talented prospects in years is getting an award before he’s likely the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

This time, it’s a first for Connor Bedard, who is expected to become a member of the Blackhawks on June 28.

The center, who enjoyed a great season both in juniors and internationally for Canada, was named International Ice Hockey Federation’s 2023 Male Player of the Year this week. It’s the first time the award has been given by the IIHF and honors Bedard for his play in world competition for his country.

This comes after Bedard became the first in the history of the CHL to win Player of the Year, Prospect of the Year, and Top Scorer in the same season. As a member of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, Bedard had 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games.

“This is such a huge honour,” said Bedard in a statement that was posted to the IIHF website. “I’m not sure how to compare it to others I’ve received, but it’s pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award.”

Bedard was outstanding in helping Canada to the gold medal in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships that were held in Halifax & Moncton in late December and early January. He scored nine goals and had 14 assists in seven games, leading the tournament in scoring and winning the MVP Award.

It’s the third gold medal that Bedard has won with Canada as he also helped the country to wins in the 2022 World Junior Championships and the 2021 World U-18 championships.

Arguably one of the best prospects in years, it’s expected the Blackhawks will take Bedard with the No. 1 overall selection at the NHL Draft on June 28 in Nashville. The team secured that opportunity by winning the league’s draft lottery on May 8, giving them just their second chance to select at No. 1 overall in franchise history.