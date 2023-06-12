BUFFALO — In a little more than two weeks, it’s very much expected that he’ll officially become a member of the Blackhawks.

Until then, however, Connor Bedard and the team are being coy when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick which he’ll likely be selected with on June 28 in Nashville.

Yet the center, who is considered one of the best prospects in the NHL Draft in years, hasn’t been afraid to praise the Blackhawks in the media. He did so again at the league’s scouting combine in Buffalo, New York this week.

“Yeah. It would be awesome,” said Bedard when asked about what his attitude would be if he’s selected by the Blackhawks as the central player in their rebuild. “The history with that organization and that city with sports would be unbelievable. We’ll see what happens. But if they do select me, that would be a huge honor.”

This is consistent with his messaging since the Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery on May 8. At the Stanley Cup Final on June 5, Bedard said he would be “incredibly honored” if the Blackhawks were to select him first overall.

Over the past few years in Canada, Bedard has established himself as the best young player in the game, including a 71-goal, 72-assist season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League in just 57 games.

In early June, Bedard became the first in the Canadian Hockey League to sweep all three major awards in a season – Player of the Year, Top Scorer, and Top Prospect.

He met with the Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson during the combine in Buffalo, which was actually not the first time they’ve had a discussion.

“I met them last summer once. To see them again here was good,” said Bedard. “Have some conversations with them, of course. I enjoyed that, kinda getting to know them, and whatnot. So it was good, and I had fun with it.”

While it’s likely Bedard will meet with Davidson again when the Blackhawks are likely to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, the center did confirm that he met with other general managers in Buffalo.

It’s all part of his process to prepare for his entry into the NHL, which will come with major expectations the minute he steps on the ice for the first time.

“You’ve got to kinda be a sponge with some things and as much knowledge as you can get in the league that would help your training and kinda your preparation to try to make it and try to play in that league,” said Bedard. “I think asking questions is great and trying to figure some stuff out. They can definitely give you some little tips.”

Most of those are likely coming from Chicago starting in a few weeks.