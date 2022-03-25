LOS ANGELES – There was a time when he was firmly in the franchise’s future plans at the goaltender position.

But Collin Delia’s chances have been limited during the last two seasons with the emergence of Kevin Lankinen along with the trade for Marc-Andre Fleury this offseason. In fact, the goalie had only played in eight total contests the last two seasons before Thursday night.

Now with Fleury gone, Delia got his shot to get in the net on the second of a back-to-back against the Kings for just his second start of the season. Not far from his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga, the goalie did everything he could to get the Blackhawks a pair of points for a second-straight evening.

Delia made what’s easily a season-high in saves with 43 against Los Angeles on Thursday then was able to stop the Kings in the shootout to get the Blackhawks a 4-3 victory. Alex DeBrincat had the only goal for the Blackhawks in the shootout, but it was the only one they would need as they get their first back-to-back wins since mid-January.

It’s the first victory for the goaltender this season and his first since May 6th of last year, when he allowed just a goal in an overtime win over the Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Before the shootout, the teams traded goals, with Patrick Kane opening the scoring in the first period before the Kings got it back early in the second. DeBrincat’s goal gave the Blackhawks the lead back later in the period, but Phillip Danault got his first score of the night to get it even before Sam Lafferty’s goal put the Blackhawks up 3-2.

Danault would strike for his second score of the evening midway through the third period but Delia wouldn’t allow another puck past him the rest of the night in one of the best games of his career. Perhaps he can find a way to work back into the Blackhawks’ plans in net moving forward.