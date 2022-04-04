CHICAGO – One of the biggest decisions for the Blackhawks this season came in the broadcast booth, where they’d have to replace a legend behind the mic.

On Sunday, after rotating a number of announcers in to see which one might be best to replace Pat Foley, the team reached a decision.

Here’s the official release from the Blackhawks on the naming of @CJVosters as the successor to Pat Foley as the play-by-play announcer for television broadcasts. @WGNNews https://t.co/5jlvdid7Lp pic.twitter.com/cvWcgVLofL — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 3, 2022

The Blackhawks have picked Chris Vosters to take over in the television broadcast booth and he’ll do so permanently starting on April 16th with the team’s game against the Predators in Nashville. At the same time, the team announced that Foley’s final game will on April 14th, when the Blackhawks host the Sharks at the United Center.

It’s one of three broadcasts that remain for Foley as his 39-year run with the franchise comes to an end.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be named the next voice of the Chicago Blackhawks and succeed the great Pat Foley,” said Vosters in a statement released by the team. “This is more than just a job: it’s the opportunity to work for one of the NHL’s flagship franchises in a world-class city with the best fans in hockey. I’ve had so much fun getting to know the team, its staff and its fans this season.

“I want to thank Rocky and Danny Wirtz along with Jaime Faulkner for believing in me, and I’m so excited to be a part of the Blackhawks’ family for years to come.”

Vosters has been one of a few announcers that has been rotating in the broadcast booth as the team looked for a replacement for Foley, who announced last year that the 2021-2022 campaign would be his last after nearly four decades.

A native of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Vosters has worked for the Big Ten Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC Sports, and Stadium as a play-by-play announcer.

Here’s final three games for Pat Foley in the television broadcast booth for the Blackhawks. The April 14th game against the Sharks is the final one, with a special broadcast with longtime color analyst Dale Tallon scheduled for the April 10th game against the Stars. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/kE3qh9Rlpf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 4, 2022

Foley’s tenure will wrap up with three-straight games in early April, beginning with a treat for fans from the 1980s and 1990s. On the April 10th broadcast against the Stars, the play-by-play announcer will team up with former color analyst Dale Tallon for the call at the United Center.

Olczyk will then be in the booth with Foley for the April 12th game against the Kings and then the finale two nights later against the Sharks.