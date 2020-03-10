Chris Chelios returns to the ice for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Legendary Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios leads the Blackhawk Alumni against the Chicago Fire Department Hockey Team this Sunday to raise money for charity.

The game features several Hawks greats like Jeremy Roenick, Denis Savard and Patrick Sharp facing off against some of Chicago's bravest.Chelios says it's always fun getting together with old teammates to face a tough opponent.

He added, "if a couple guys from the fire department step out of line or it gets too lopsided, we'll split the teams up in between periods, and make it a little more even just to make it fun, but it'll be entertaining, guaranteed.

"The emcees for the game are former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster and WGN's Very Own Ben Bradley.

All of the proceeds benefit Cheli's Children's Foundation and Teen Cancer America.Puck drops at 3:30pm at Fifth Third Arena this Sunday, March 15.

Buy your tickets at CharityAuction.bid/CCF