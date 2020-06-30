Chicago is one of four finalists to be an NHL tournament ‘Hub’ city: Report

CHICAGO – It appears the NHL is continuing to take a strong look at the Windy City as a potential host for the NHL’s return to play tournament at the end of July.

Reportedly, the city is in the league’s final four as of Tuesday.

EDM, TOR, LV and CHI appear to be the final considerations. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2020

Per Bob McKenzie of TSN Canada, Chicago remains in the mix to be one of two “Hub” cities used to host the 24-team tournament that will conclude the league’s 2019-2020 season. Games were suspended on March 12th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton, Las Vegas, and Toronto are also left in the running, per the report from McKenzie. This is down from an initial list of ten cities which were considered when the return to play plan was announced by the league.

It’s expected that one city will be in Canada and the other in the United States.

Chicago would use the United Center, the home of the Blackhawks, along with the team’s nearby training center, Fifth Third Arena, to house teams during the return to play tournament. If chosen, the city would host 12 teams in the tournament with the others going to the other site.

The Blackhawks are one of the 24 teams that will be taking part in the tournament, and they will participate in the preliminary round. They’ll face the Edmonton Oilers in a best-of-five series to determine who will advance to the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs.