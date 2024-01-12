CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Friday that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with forward Nick Foligno.

According to the team, the extension is a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season, with Foligno making $4.5 million per season.

“The impact Nick has already had on our team in such a short time is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to helping the players around him succeed,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Hard-working on the ice, the energy he brings every night and his versatility to play in any situation have been tremendous assets. His leadership skills both on and off the ice have been instrumental in what we are building, and we are excited for him continue to push our team forward.”

A 36-year-old native of Buffalo, New York, Foligno has appeared in 39 games for the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, where he has tallied 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists).

His eight goals are tied for fourth on the team while his 17 points rank fourth, and his nine assists are tied for fifth on the team. Foligno also ranks second among all Chicago skaters with 84 hits this season.

Across his career, Foligno has totaled 542 points (223 goals, 319 assists) in 1,120 career NHL regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators (2007-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021), Boston Bruins (2021-23) and Blackhawks (2023-24).

His 1,120 games played rank fifth among all skaters selected in the 2006 NHL Draft, while he ranks ninth in goals (223), and 10th in assists (319) and points (542). Foligno has also made 11 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, suiting up in 68 career postseason games and registering 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists).

The Chicago Blackhawks’ next game is at the United Center Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Central Time.