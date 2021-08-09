Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray has been diagnosed with cancer

CHICAGO – One of the familiar voices for Blackhawks fans over two decades is now dealing with one of the biggest fights of his life as 2021 continues.

Medical update on #Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qV5VoHlkgX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 9, 2021

On Monday morning, WGN Radio color analyst Troy Murray announced in a statement through the team that he’s been diagnose with cancer.

“With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN radio I’m confident that together, we will beat this,” said Murray in a statement released from the team. “I look forward to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge.”

A member of Blackhawks radio and television broadcasts of all kinds with the franchise since 1998, Murray has been the color analyst for games on the radio with play-by-play announcer John Wiedeman since 2006.

Drafted by the Blackhawks in 1980, Murray would play parts of 12 seasons in Chicago, scoring 197 goals with 291 assists in 688 games. In 1986, he won Selke Award for best defensive forward as a member of the Blackhawks.

Murray would later play for the Jets, Senators, Penguins, and Avalanche, winning the Stanley Cup in Colorado in his final season in 1986.

“Troy Murray has the full support of the Chicago Blackhawks organization as he begins his treatments. He was a tough player on the ice and is as passionate as they come in the broadcast booth. We know he will fight cancer with the same vigor that has endeared himself to so many,” said Blackhawks COO Danny Wirtz in a statement released by the team. “The entire Blackhawks family will be right beside Troy, offering whatever support and care that he, his wife, Konnie, and his children, Blake, Julia and Phoebe need, every step of the way.

“At this time, we ask to respect the privacy of Troy and his family and to keep them all in our thoughts.”