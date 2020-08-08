Brent Sopel opens up about his dyslexia battle in a new documentary

CHICAGO – Fans here in the Windy City remember when he was playing on the Blackhawks’ first Stanley Cup title in 49 years.

Brent Sopel was a part of the 2009-2010 group that brought the elusive title home and ushered in a dynasty for the majority of the next decade. But once hockey ended, the defenseman had to come face-to-face with a major battle he’s had during his entire life: Dyslexia.

Following his playing career, Sopel has dealt head-on with the disorder, and as part of that, has started a foundation along with participating in a documentary on his journey.

