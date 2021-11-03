Brad Aldrich’s name has been ‘X-ed’ off the Stanley Cup

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks’ request to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed from the Stanley Cup last week was fulfilled quickly.
WGN News has confirmed from the Hockey Hall of Fame that the former video coach’s name has been “X’d” off the Stanley Cup. Per a spokesperson for the Hall of Fame, it was done while the names of the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning were being added on Sunday.
Last week, team chairman Rocky Wirtz sent a letter to the Hockey Hall of Fame asking that Aldrich’s name be removed from the list honoring the 2009-2010 Blackhawks’ championship team in wake of the finding of the Jenner and Block report.
Per Hockey Hall of Fame protocol, a person’s name is taken off the cup by placing “X’s” over it, as was the case for Basil Pocklington, father of Oilers’ owner Peter Pocklington, with the team’s 1983-1984 championship.
Per the Jenner and Block report, Aldrich was accused of sexually assaulting former Blackhawks’ first round pick Kyle Beach during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2010. Beach was listed as “John Doe” when it was released but chose to reveal his identity a day later.
Per the report, this occurred on May 8th or 9th, with a number of members of team management were informed of the allegations but chose not to report it to the team’s human resources department.
Hoping to avoid a distraction in their run to a championship, the team didn’t report the allegations until June 14th, which was a violation of the Blackhawks’ sexual harassment policy.
The full investigation by Jenner and Block can be read by clicking here. (Warning: Documents contain graphic descriptions).
In the wake of the releases of the report, general manager Stan Bowman and vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned, as did Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, who was with the Blackhawks in 2010.