Brad Aldrich’s name has been ‘X-ed’ off the Stanley Cup

FILE – The names of the 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks, left, are displayed on the Stanley Cup in the lobby of the United Center during an NHL hockey news conference on June 11, 2013 in Chicago. The first game of the Stanley Cup final series is Wednesday in Chicago. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks’ request to have Brad Aldrich’s name removed from the Stanley Cup last week was fulfilled quickly.

WGN News has confirmed from the Hockey Hall of Fame that the former video coach’s name has been “X’d” off the Stanley Cup. Per a spokesperson for the Hall of Fame, it was done while the names of the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning were being added on Sunday.

Last week, team chairman Rocky Wirtz sent a letter to the Hockey Hall of Fame asking that Aldrich’s name be removed from the list honoring the 2009-2010 Blackhawks’ championship team in wake of the finding of the Jenner and Block report.

Per Hockey Hall of Fame protocol, a person’s name is taken off the cup by placing “X’s” over it, as was the case for Basil Pocklington, father of Oilers’ owner Peter Pocklington, with the team’s 1983-1984 championship.

Per the Jenner and Block report, Aldrich was accused of sexually assaulting former Blackhawks’ first round pick Kyle Beach during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2010. Beach was listed as “John Doe” when it was released but chose to reveal his identity a day later.

Per the report, this occurred on May 8th or 9th, with a number of members of team management were informed of the allegations but chose not to report it to the team’s human resources department.

Hoping to avoid a distraction in their run to a championship, the team didn’t report the allegations until June 14th, which was a violation of the Blackhawks’ sexual harassment policy.

The full investigation by Jenner and Block can be read by clicking here. (Warning: Documents contain graphic descriptions).

In the wake of the releases of the report, general manager Stan Bowman and vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned, as did Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, who was with the Blackhawks in 2010.