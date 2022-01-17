Blackhawks’ winning streak ends at four after a shootout loss to the Kraken

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 17: Alex Wennberg #21 of the Seattle Kraken controls the puck against Patrick Kane #88 and Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Chicago Blackhawks during overtime at Climate Pledge Arena on January 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

SEATTLE – For the visitors, it was arguably their best stretch of hockey of the season while the hosts were dealing with the worst time in their very short history.

That was the situation as the Blackhawks, who were on a season-high four-game winning streak, visited the Kraken, who’ve struggled during a nine-game losing streak. But fortunes flipped on Monday afternoon, and while Derek King’s team was able to get a point, their winning streak is now gone.

Seattle got an early third period goal to tie the score and it remained that way the rest of regulation into overtime. There is was the Kraken who got a pair of scores in their three attempts to pick up a 3-2 win and end their long losing streak.

Ryan Donato and Joonas Donskoi each got a score Marc-Andre Fleury in the shootout while the Blackhawks were shutout and forced to settle with a point. For his part, Fleury did what he could to keep the winning streak alive, making 35 saves on the evening to help the Blackhawks get something out of the effort.