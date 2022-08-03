CHICAGO – It was reportedly going to happen for months, and now the Blackhawks have made it official: They’re headed to Wisconsin to play one of their preseason games in 2022.

The Blackhawks have announced that they will play a preseason game against the Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday, October 2nd. It’s the team’s first time playing in that city since December of 1992. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/s0jVFI13yD — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 3, 2022

On Wednesday morning, the team announced that their preseason home game against the Wild will be played at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday, October 2nd at 6:20 PM. This will be the Blackhawks’ first game in that city since December 1, 1992, when they faced the Los Angeles Kings in a regular season contest.

“We’re excited to bring the Blackhawks experience to our fans outside of Chicago, and we can’t think of a better place to start than our incredible neighbors to the north,” said Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner in a statement released by the team. “We’re hard at work designing a gameday fans won’t want to miss as the first NHL team to bring a game to Fiserv Forum in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and BMO.”

Along with the game itself, the team announced that there will be a pre-game party in the “Deer District” outside of Fiserv Forum that will include guest appearances, live music, and more activities for fans.

The game in Milwaukee is part of the six-game preseason schedule that was announced by the Blackhawks on Wednesday:

Tuesday, Sept. 27th – vs Blues – 7:30 p.m

Wednesday, Sept. 28th – Chicago at Detroit at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1st – vs Red Wings – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2nd – vs Wild (Milwaukee) – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6th – at Wild – 7 PM

Saturday, Oct. 8th – at Blues – 7 p.m

On July 6th, the team revealed their full 82-game schedule for the regular season, which you can see by clicking here.