Blackhawks turn the tables on the Blue Jackets Saturday night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 13: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks scores the game winning goal in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center on February 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Pain might be too strong of a word for what happened on Thursday night at the United Center, but it was a difficult moment for a young Blackhawks’ team to deal with.

Up by a goal with under three minutes to play against Columbus, the team surrendered a pair of goals before the end of regulation in a 6-5 defeat. Dropping the two points and failing to reach overtime was a disappointment to a team that in many ways have overachieved this season.

“I think we kinda gave up two points last game,” said forward Alex DeBrincat of that defeat, but he along with his teammates had the perfect answer just 48 hours later.

𝗪𝗲𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘁𝘀®



This is Alex DeBrincat. He just won the game in overtime. The puck was bobbling all over the place and he still got it behind the goalie. It’s the effort and mid-air finesse for us. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/yFxMz5Cfex — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 14, 2021

Down 2-1 with under three minutes left, the Blackhawks got a goal at the end of regulation then DeBrincat finished off the comeback with an overtime goal. The 3-2 victory helps to get the bitter taste of Thursday’s defeat out of the team as they earn the series split with the Blue Jackets.

“It’s huge,” said DeBrincat of the victory that improves the Blackhawks’ record to 7-5-1 on the season. “Obviously, we wanted to come out strong tonight. I don’t necessarily think we played our best game, but we gave ourselves a chance in overtime, and we came out on top.

“That’s pretty big for us.”

So was the way the Blackhawks did so as they rallied to win a game for the first time this season after trailing through two periods. Carl Soderberg, who’d yet to score a goal as a member of the Blackhawks, finally got on the board with 3:45 to play in the game to tie it at two.

DeBrincat, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Stars on Sunday, struck quickly in the extra session. He took a pass from Patrick Kane near the net, corralled it, then managed to poke it into the goal for the game-winner.

It’s one of the more exciting games of the Blackhawks’ young season exactly one month into play, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.