Blackhawks trade wins and losses on their four-game road trip out West

Blackhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALGARY – They entered this swing to the Pacific Northwest and Canada playing their best hockey of the very young 2021-2022 season, and that continued at times during a four-game stretch away from home.

But through their four-game trip, the strong stretch under interim head coach Derek King cooled just a little bit, as the team traded a win for a loss during that stretch. That included a close contest in Calgary on Tuesday night they couldn’t quite close out.

The Blackhawks and the Western Conference-leading Flames took a 2-2 tie late into the third period before the home team was able to pull away in the final six minutes for the victory. Matthew Tkachuk’s goal with 4:35 remaining was followed up by two empty netters in final two minutes to lead to the 5-2 final score.

It dropped the Blackhawks to 2-2 on their road trip as they traded a win for a loss right after in the next contest. It began with a 4-2 win over the Kraken last Wednesday in Seattle that extended the team’s record under King to 4-0.

But that stretch ended with a 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday, but the team didn’t stay down for very long. The next night in Vancouver, Marc-Andre Fleury turned in arguably his best effort with the Blackhawks to date, making 40 saves in a 1-0 win over the Canucks.

A defeat on Tuesday prevented the Blackhawks from having a winning road trip as they fell to 6-11-2 on the season, which includes a 5-2 record under King.

Off for two days after returning home, the Blackhawks have a pair of games coming up at the United Center, including a rare Friday matinee against the Blues at 2:30 PM. On Sunday, the team hosts the Sharks for a 6 PM contest before heading off for a three-game road trip out East.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News