Blackhawks trade Mattias Janmark to the Golden Knights for draft picks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 25: Mattias Janmark #13 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against MacKenzie Weegar #52 of the Florida Panthers in the first period at the United Center on March 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At the 2020 NHL trade deadline, Stan Bowman found a late trade partner out west.

That was the Golden Knights, whom he orchestrated a three-team trade along with the Maple Leafs to send goalie Robin Lehner to Vegas while the Blackhawks got goalie Malcolm Subban, defensive prospect Slava Demin, and a 2020 second round pick.

Now as the 2021 trade deadline approaches on Monday, Bowman is looking again towards Vegas to acquire some draft picks in exchange for a current roster player.

Forward Mattias Janmark along with a 2022 fifth-round NHL Draft pick is headed to the Golden Knights in exchange for a 2021 second round pick and a 2022 third round pick. San Jose was used as the third team in the deal and they sent defenseman Nick DeSimone to Vegas.

Signed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal by the Blackhawks in October after four seasons with the Stars, Janmark has played well in 41 games for the team. He has ten goals and nine assists, including seven points on the power play.

Janmark’s production has slowed a bit as of late, with just one assist in the last ten games, with his last goal coming against the Lightning on March 20th.