Blackhawks trade goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Sabres

RALEIGH, NC – MAY 3: Malcolm Subban #30 of the Chicago Blackhawks crouches in the crease to protect the net during an NHL game against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 3, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – During the 2021 season, he served as one of the primary goaltenders for the Blackhawks along with Kevin Lankinen as he hopes to find a more permanent spot in the NHL for the future.

But the team’s acquisition of Marc-Andre Fleury along with the continued ascension of Kevin Lankinen on the depth chart left little playing time for Malcolm Subban at the NHL level.

After a few games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, the goalie will now head to a new team in hopes for more playing time.

On Thursday afternoon, Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations as the goaltender’s run in Chicago ends short of two seasons.

Acquired in the February, 2020 trade with the Golden Knights that sent Robin Lehner to Vegas, Subban played in 17 total games with the Blackhawks. All but one of those came in the shortened 2021 season when he started 14 contests while appearing in relief in two other games.

He finished with a 6-8-1 record with a 3.20 goals-against average with a pair of shutouts.

In his time in Chicago, he did deliver one of the more memorable saves in the NHL during that time in the 2021 season opener against the Lighting in Tampa. He reached way to his right to make a stick save on the open side of the net on Alex Killorn to prevent the goal.

With Fleury and Lankinen in net to start the 2021-2022 season, Subban started the season in Rockford and made five appearances for the IceHogs. He went 2-2-1 in those contests with a 3.38 goals-against average.