Blackhawks trade defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Flames

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 21: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) skates with the puck in action during a game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on April 21, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There has been no shortage of roster moves for the Blackhawks over the past week, and they added another one on Wednesday morning.

This one, however, wasn’t quite as major as some of the others, with the return a little less for a player who was with the franchise for one year.

OFFICIAL: We acquired a 2022 third-round pick (Toronto’s pick) from Calgary in exchange for defenseman Nikita Zadorov. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/qcoae98y2C — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 28, 2021

The Blackhawks traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Flames in exchange for a third pick in the 2022 NHL Draft that initially belonged to Toronto.

This is the third trade for the team in 24 hours, with the Blackhawks acquiring reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury in a deal with the Golden Knight on Tuesday morning, then forward Tyler Johnson from Tampa Bay in a deal to take on Brent Seabrook’s remaining contract.

Acquired in the deal that sent Brandon Saad and Dennis Gilbert to the Avalanche in October of 2020, Zadarov had a goal and seven assists in 55 games in the 2021 season. The team announced on Monday that they had made a qualifying offer to the defenseman for the 2021-2022 season, which Zadarov will now spend in Calgary after yet another trade by the Blackhawks.