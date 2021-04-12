Blackhawks trade Carl Soderberg to the Avalanche

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 10: Carl Soderberg #34 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his first period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with the bench at Nationwide Arena on April 10, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – On Saturday, he scored a goal that helped the Blackhawks to a critical victory over the Blue Jackets as they continue their push to the playoffs.

But for the rest of this season, Carl Soderberg is going to helping the Colorado Avalanche’s pursuit of a Stanley Cup title.

🚨We have a trade to announce🚨



The #Blackhawks acquire the rights to forward Ryder Rolston & forward Josh Dickinson from Colorado in exchange for Carl Soderberg.



Dickinson is signed through this season (cap hit $925,000) & Rolston is unsigned at Notre Dame. #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/hQpevpvaFl — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 12, 2021

Today the forward was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for two prospects – forward Josh Dickinson and the signing rights to forward Ryder Rolston.

After signing a one-year, $1 million contract with the Blackhawks on December 26th, Soderberg played in 34 games for the Blackhawks, scoring seven goals with eigth assists. He had the game-tying goal on Saturday night in the team’s 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets in Columbus.

It’s a bit of a homecoming for Soderberg, who played for the Avalanche for four seasons from 2015-2019.

Dickinson comes to Chicago after spending the last three years in the Colorado organization. He had spent his time between the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies and the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. During this season, he’s got two assists in seven games in the AHL with a goal and two assists in eight games in the ECHL.

Rolston was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and is currently at the University of Notre Dame. In his freshman season with the Fighting Irish, where he had one goal and five assists in 28 games.

In his 2019-2020 season in the USHL with Waterloo, Rolston finished with 16 goals and 17 assists.