CHICAGO – After months of speculation, the Blackhawks have made a trade involving one of the greatest players in the history of their franchise.

The team will deal nine-time All-Star and former MVP Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline, per reports from John Dietz of the Daily Herald and from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal is expected to be for a 2023 second round pick that can become a first along a fourth round pick, with the deal also involving a third team. Per Emily Kaplan of ESPN, the Blackhawks would get a first round pick in either 2024 or 2025 if New York should reach the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blackhawks nor the Rangers have confirmed the deal.

In his 16th NHL season, Kane was entering the final season of an eight-year contract that was signed in the summer of 2014. He’ll join a Rangers team that is currently third in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference, chasing their first Stanley Cup title since 1994.

(Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

The No. 1 pick of the franchise in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane leaves Chicago as one of the Blackhawks’ most accomplished players in history, ranking near the top of a number of offensive categories. He has played in 1,161 regular season games, third most in team history, ranking third in goals scored (446), second in assists (779), and second in points (1,225).

During his 16 seasons with the team, Kane has been named an All-Star nine times and has made the NHL’s first team on three occasions. He was the Calder Trophy winner for Rookie of the Year in 2008 and in 2016 became the fifth player in Blackhawks history to win the Hart Trophy for league MVP.

Together with Jonathan Toews, he was a major part of the building of the Blackhawks’ franchise back to prominence after a decade of struggling to compete. The Blackhawks made nine-straight playoff appearances between 2009 and 2017 and rose to the top of the NHL.

On June 9, 2010, Kane’s overtime goal against the Flyers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia gave the Blackhawks their first championship since 1961. He would be a bit part of Stanley Cup runs in 2013 and 2015 as the franchise doubled its amount of titles in six years.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kane was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for postseason MVP when he had nine goals and ten assists in 23 games. That included the series-clinching goal in overtime against the Kings in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at the United Center.

Kane would finish off the Blackhawks’ run to the 2015 Stanley Cup title in Game 6 of the final against the Lightning when his goal gave the team some insurance in a 2-0 win. It was the first time the Blackhawks had won the championship on home ice since 1938.

During the 2015-2016 season, Kane had the best season of his NHL career, scoring a career-high 46 goals to go with 60 assists to capture the Hart Trophy. He was the first member of the Blackhawks to win the award since Stan Mikita in the 1967-1968 season.

As the team’s fortunes declined over the past six seasons, Kane has still been productive as he’s taken on more of a leadership role on the team. In the 2018-2019 season, he had a career-high 110 points, and in that season along with the 2021-2022 campaign had 66 assists, the best so far in his 16 NHL seasons.

Kane’s 92 points in 2021-2022 were the third-most in his Blackhawks tenure.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the 2022-2023 season, Kane has 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games for a team that is in a full rebuild under new general manager Kyle Davidson. Speculation has been brewing since the summer that the forward could be traded to a contender, though Kane maintained control of where he went due to his no-trade clause.

Just before the trade, Kane had a strong offensive spurt in four games from February 17-22, scoring seven goals with three assists in four Blackhawks’ wins.