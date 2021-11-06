Blackhawks’ start dooms them again in a loss to the Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – NOVEMBER 5: Dominic Toninato #21 of the Winnipeg Jets is all smiles following his second period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Canada Life Centre on November 5, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

WINNIPEG – Very little has gone right for the Blackhawks to begin their 2021-2022 season, and most of the time the problems have started right after the faceoff.

It wasn’t until the team’s seventh game that they actually held a lead and only twice since then have they had the advantage after the first period. On Friday night, they didn’t even get the chance to stay in the game past the first few minutes.

The Jets scored their first goal just 47 seconds into the game then added another just 2:23 into the contest and never looked back. Two more goals in the second period and another in the third gave Winnipeg a 5-1 victory and added to the Blackhawks’ misery early this season.

Paul Stastny’s scored in the opening minute was backed up by a power play tally by Neil Pionk to build a lead that would last as the Blackhawks now fall to 1-9-2 on the season.

Mackenzie Entwistle was able to help the Blackhawks avoid the shutout with a third period goal, but that was the only consolation in another rough evening that was again doomed by a slow start.

At four points through 12 games, the Blackhawks are the second-worst team in the NHL, with the first being fellow Central Division opponent Arizona who has just one overtime loss in their first 11 games. The Coyotes will the the final opponent (November 12th) of an upcoming three-game home stretch that starts with the Predators on Sunday and continues with Penguins on Tuesday.