Blackhawks sign forward Brandon Hagel to a three-year contract

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 12: Brandon Hagel #38 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck during the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on April 12, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While a number of new players have made their way to the organization over the last two weeks, the Blackhawks are keeping one of their young forwards in the fold for the next three seasons.

The Bagel is staying put 🥯



Brandon Hagel has signed an extension with Chicago! pic.twitter.com/vm76WnoXug — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 6, 2021

On Friday, the Blackhawks extended forward Brandon Hagel for the more seasons with an annual cap hit of $1.5 million. This comes after he was one of the surprise players for the Blackhawks in his rookie season of 2021.

“Brandon’s ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team,” said president of hockey operations Stan Bowman in a statement released by the team. “We were quite pleased with the growth he showed in his game and ability to handle tougher assignments. His continued development at this level will allow him to be a valuable contributor to our offense moving forward.”

Originally drafted by the Sabres in 2016, Hagel made the most of his first full season with the Blackhawks this past winter and spring. In 52 games he had nine goals and 15 assists in helping the young team remain in playoff contention until the final weeks of the season.

From March 1st till the end of the year, Hagel picked up his production, scoring eight of his nine goals on the season while also getting ten assists. His 15 for the season was seventh among all rookies in the NHL.

Hagel actually made his NHL debut the previous season on March 11, 2020, which ended up being the final game for the Blackhawks before the campaign was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.