CHICAGO – On a roster that is full of a number of new players as the team’s major rebuild begins, at least two players that fans know will be returning for the upcoming season.

On Friday, the team announced that defenseman Caleb Jones along with forward Philipp Kurashev have signed one-year contract extensions with the team.

Jones’ cap hit will be $1.35 million while Kurashev’s will be $750,000.

Entering his fifth year in the NFL, Jones was acquired before the 2021-2022 season in the Duncan Keith trade with the Oilers. Joining his brother Seth on the Blackhawks, Jones played in 51 games for the team with five goals, ten assists, and a plus/minus of -3.

He figures to be near the top of the Blackhawks’ defenseman pairings for the upcoming 2022-2023 season under new head coach Luke Richardson.

A fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2018, Kurashev has played in 121 games during the last two seasons with the team, scoring 14 goals with 23 assists. During last season, the forward took the ice for 67 games, scoring six goals with 15 assists.

This move comes two days after the Blackhawks got an agreement with their first selection in the NHL Draft earlier this summer.

Kevin Korchinski, who was selected seventh overall by the team in the selection received from Ottawa in the Alex DeBrincat trade, signed a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2024-2025 season.

The defenseman, who comes to the Blackhawks after a successful campaign with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (4 goals, 61 assists), will have a salary cap hit of $950,000.