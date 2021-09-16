Blackhawks sign 2021 first round pick Nolan Allan

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks’ first pick of their most recent draft is now officially with the team for the next three seasons.

The Blackhawks announce the signing of 2021 first round pick Nolan Allen to a three-year entry level contract. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Ig7m2r3yEI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 16, 2021

Late Thursday afternoon, the team officially announced that the defenseman had signed a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-2024 season, featuring a $870,000 salary cap hit. Allan was one of eight players who was selected by the team in July’s draft.

Ranked as the 40th overall prospect in the selections by NHL.com, the 18-year old Allen played in 16 games for the Prince Albert of the Western Hockey Association this past season. The year before, he played in 58 games for the Raiders with two goals and six assists.

In 2021, he helped the Team Canada U-18 team to an IIHF World Junior Championship as he had a goal and an assist in seven games.

Here is the Blackhawks prospect's roster for the Tom Kurvers Showcase against the Minnesota Wild prospects this Friday & Sunday in St. Paul. The team's last two first round picks – Lucas Reichel & Nolan Allen – are each on the roster. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/RjZHASYKTQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 14, 2021

Allan is on the roster for the team’s Kurvers Prospect Showcase against the best from the Minnesota Wild’s system this weekend in St. Paul. He’ll be joined by 2020 first round pick and forward Lukas Reichel for the two game-showcase on Friday & Sunday.