CHICAGO – He’s one of the few members of the current Blackhawks players that figures to be with the team for the long haul as their rebuild continues.

Seth Jones is just at the beginning of a long-term contract that was signed before the 2021-2022 season as he looks to bring veteran stability to a Blackhawks group in flux.

Despite missing nearly a month with a thumb injury in late October and November, Jones has done what he can to aid the rebuilding group on the blue line. Because of that, he received an honor from the NHL on Thursday night.

Jones will be the Blackhawks’ representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend that will take place February 3 and 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Panthers. The skills challenge will be held on that Friday with the All-Star division tournament taking place on Saturday.

Selections were made by the NHL’s department of hockey operations, with 32 players being added to the four division teams.

Named an All-Star for the fifth time in his career, Jones will likely be the struggling Blackhawks’ lone representative on the Central Division team. Two more players and a goalie from each division will be decided in an online fan vote that concludes on January 17.

Those final 12 players for the All-Star Game will be announced on January 19.

In 27 games this season for the Blackhawks, Jones has two goals and nine assists, including a score against the Lightning on Tuesday night at the United Center. The thumb injury suffered in late October cost the defenseman ten games, which came just a year removed from playing 78 of the Blackhawks’ 82 games in his first season.

Jones made four All-Star game appearances as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2017-2020.