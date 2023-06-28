NASHVILLE — With the excitement over the selection of Connor Bedard, there are a few who could have forgotten the team had two first round picks on Wednesday.

Once again, the team went with a center.

This time it was Oliver Moore, who was selected by the Blackhawks with the 19th overall pick about two hours after the team took Bedard with the top selection.

The 18-year-old played in the US Hockey’s National Team Developmental Program since the 2021-2022 season. He’s seen time on the U17, U18, and juniors team that plays in the United States Hockey League.

During that first year in the developmental program, he played 43 games with the U17 team, scoring 24 goals with 15 assists. He played 32 contests with the USHL squad with 14 goals and 14 assists before moving to the U18 team for 11 games (2 goals, 5 assists.)

Last season he spend the majority of the year with the U18 team, scoring 31 goals with 44 assists in 61 games. In the USHL, he had 8 goals and 17 assists in 23 games.

The native of Mounds View, Minnesota, Moore is committed to playing hockey at the University of Minnesota starting next fall.

He’s been lauded for his skating ability and speed and could figure into the Blackhawks fans down the road as gets ready to join the Gophers this fall.

If the Blackhawks don’t make any moves, they’ll still have nine selections left for the rest of the NHL Draft, including four selections in the second round.