NASHVILLE — What everyone thought was going to happen for nearly two months finally did on Wednesday night.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks selected center Connor Bedard at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

General manager Kyle Davidson, who started a full rebuild of the team in March 2022 with the hopes that he could get a high pick in this draft, now has one of the centerpieces of the new era of the team.

Bedard is the second No. 1 overall pick in Blackhawks history, with the team taking future three-time Stanley Cup champion and NHL MVP Patrick Kane with the top selection in 2007. Many have argued that he’s one of the best prospects in the history of the draft.

The 17-year-old center comes to Chicago with a great resume both in North America and internationally. He’s won three junior gold medals with Team Canada, one for the U18 World Championships in 2021 and the World Junior Championships in 2022 & 2023.

With the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League this past season, Bedard showed his incredible potential by scoring 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games. He then had ten goals and ten assists in seven playoff games with that team, the last ones before the Blackhawks took him with the first overall pick.

In the month of June, Bedard earned a number of awards for his play over the past year, which includes the following honors.

CHL Top Prospect of the Year

CHL Top Scorer

CHL Prospect of the Year

IIHF 2023 Male Player of the Year

E.J. McGuire Award from NHL as Top Prospect

Bedard is the first of 11 scheduled selections for the Blackhawks in what is a critical draft to build a team still very much building a farm system and NHL roster. The center will need time to help the franchise return to where they were in the middle of the last decade, but a major step officially happened on Wednesday night.