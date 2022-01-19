Blackhawks schedule is adjusted to make up for postponed games

CHICAGO – With the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, there were a host of games postponed in the NHL while the league’s plan to have players participate in the Winter Olympic Games was scrapped.

That means a healthy amount of schedule shifting for all teams in the league, including the Blackhawks, who got a full list of rescheduled games on Wednesday.

The team had six of their postponed games rescheduled and another that was moved in order to make the new schedule work. The latter was the Blackhawks’ game with the Blues in St. Louis, which was moved from January 30th to February 12th.

Other rescheduled games were due to postponements, with the first coming on February 9th as the Blackhawks’ game with Edmonton that was called off on January 18th will be made up. Valentine’s Day will feature the make-up game from the postponed contest with the Jets in Winnipeg on December 29th.

The next slate of games are all at the United Center, starting with the February 17th game against the Blue Jackets (December 28th postponement), then the next night against the Stars (December 23rd), and two days later on February 20th against the Panthers (December 21st).

One make-up game will be played the next month as the Blackhawks’ first postponed game on December 13th against the Flames will be made up on April 18th in Chicago.

In total, the league found new dates for 98 games that were postponed between November 18th and January 18th while also moving 23 games to make those schedule adjustments work.