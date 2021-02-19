Blackhawks’ schedule change cuts their Raleigh trip in half

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 04: Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks advances the puck past Vincent Trocheck #16 of the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on February 04, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

RALEIGH – One thing the Blackhawks have been lucky with in their first month of their 2021 season is that their schedule has mostly held true.

Despite some issues with COVID-19 on the team, the group went through their first four weeks of the season without having a game postponed.

That string of luck came to an end on Friday, but it wasn’t for the reasons that games have been getting called off this season.

The NHL announces tomorrow's Blackhawks-Hurricanes game has been rescheduled to a date later in the season.



The Blackhawks’ second game with the Hurricanes scheduled for Saturday at PNC Arena was postponed by the NHL due to a scheduling switch. No weather or COVID-19 issues with either team, since they are playing on Friday night, but a new opponent will be coming to Raleigh.

Tampa Bay will instead face Carolina on Saturday with the scheduled contest with the Blackhawks ending up at a later date that’s yet to be announced.

While Jeremy Colliton’s team has so far escaped COVID-19 postponements, the Hurricanes weren’t so lucky in January. Issues with the virus forced the team to paused for ten days and four games were postponed in that stretch.

Getting Carolina back on track could be the reason the Blackhawks have their first game of the 2021 called off on Friday.