MILWAUKEE – Probably one of the most unique opportunities for the Blackhawks during the 2022 season would come from one of their shortest road trips.

That’s because the team was playing a contest just over the state line about an hour-and-a-half away in a city that doesn’t have a National Hockey League franchise – and it had been 30 years since they’d done so.

The Blackhawks faced the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as they took the ice for their fourth preseason game of 2022. It’s part of the franchise’s “Home Away From Home” series which began with the short trip up I-94.

It was the first time that the Blackhawks have played a game in that city since December 1, 1992 when they faced the Kings at the Bradley Center for a regular season game. It was Los Angeles that came out of that game with a 6-3 victory against the reigning Campbell Conference champions in a very rare regular season game.

Since then, the Bradley Center has been torn down with Fiserv Forum serving as the host for this contest which was the first NHL game in the city since the Blackhawks were last in town. A sellout crowd, which bought up the tickets in less than an hour on August 15th, watch the rebuilding hosts take on a team hoping to make another step closer to a Stanley Cup.

It looked that way on the ice as Minnesota was in control of the contest throughout in a 3-0 victory in which they outshot the Blackhawks 33-12.

The Blackhawks wrap up their preseason this week as they face the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday before their preseason finale Saturday in St Louis against the Blues.