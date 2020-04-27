Blackhawks release president and CEO John McDonough

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 23: Chicago Blackhawks president John McDonough speaks to the media during the NHL, NHLPA & NCAA Press Conference before the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In the midst of the NHL’s season pause, the Blackhawks made a stunning announcement on Monday afternoon when it comes to their front office.

A huge announcement from the Blackhawks today as President and CEO John McDonough was “released” by the team today. Had major part in the team’s dynasty in the 2010s. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/t2HCQl4dqh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 27, 2020

In a news release after 4 PM, the team announced that it has “released” president and CEO John McDonough after 13 years.

Team vice president Danny Wirtz will serve as the interim team president as the NHL remains on a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision,” said Wirtz. “As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans.”

McDonough was with the Blackhawks since 2007 and helped rebuild the organization in to an NHL power while also reinvigorating the franchise in the Chicago sports landscape. The team won three Stanley Cup titles under his leadership.

The team won back fans that were lost in the post-Chicago Stadium era when the team’s fortunes on the ice soured and the attendance plummeted. With a strong on-ice product featuring a mix of young talent like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Duncan Keith, the team was also able to reach a new group of fans who normally wouldn’t have been fans of the franchise.

