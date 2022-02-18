Blackhawks’ recent slump at home adds to a difficult season

CHICAGO – It was a bit uncharacteristic night for both sides on Thursday evening at the United Center, considering the Blue Jackets are middle of the pack in the NHL when it comes to scoring that the Blackhawks are third from the bottom of the league.

But each team had no problem finding the net over the course of 60 minutes, but the visitors were able to do so a bit more.

Facing Blackhawks backup goaltender Arvid Soderblom, Columbus found the net six times before adding an empty netter to win it 7-4 at the United Center. The loss drops Derek King’s team to 18-25-7 as their home losing streak his five.

The last time the team won a game in their home arena was January 15th against the Ducks.

Even in the worst of years, the Blackhawks have always managed to play well at the United Center and were over .500 last season when only a few games had spectators. Now with an 8-12-5 record, the team is in danger of having their first losing season at home since the 2006-2007 season.

Patrik Laine had a hat trick for Columbus but didn’t even score in an offense-filled first period when the teams combined for five goals. The Blue Jackets got two before Philipp Kurashev and Ryan Carpenter got the game to even with a pair of scores in the middle of the period.

Max Domi responded with a score of his own to put Columbus up 3-2 after the first period.

Laine would then make his presence felt as he scored his first goal of the night just nine seconds into the first period. Yet again, the Blackhawks had an answer, with MacKenzie Entwistle’s goal later in the period getting the hosts within one.

A third goal for Laine in the third period put the Blue Jackets lead back to two but Alex DeBrincat’s 29th goal of the season made it a one-goal game again. Like all night, Columbus would prevent the tie, with Oliver Bjorkstrand’s score three minutes later making it a two-goal cushion once again.

In the final seconds, Laine finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal.

Soderblom’s first season in net as a backup/third goalie for the Blackhawks continues to be a bit of a struggle. In three games this season, he’s allowed 13 goals and has a 5.01 goals against average in his limited duty behind Marc-Andre Fleury.