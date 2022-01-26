Blackhawks ramp up their search for a new general manager

CHICAGO – It’s been exactly three months since the release of the Jenner and Block report which led to the resignation of Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman.

Since then, the team has moved forward with interim GM Kyle Davidson while taking a closer look at their hockey operations in order to find the best way to move forward in a season of transition.

Now it appears the Blackhawks are ready to ramp up their efforts to find a permanent leader on the hockey side of their front office.

On Wednesday, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz announced that the team will be reaching out to candidates for the permanent general manager job this week in hopes of setting up interviews. There was no deadline set on finding that person to take the job, but Wirtz said in a news release that he will lead the interviews along with team president of business operations Jamie Faulkner.

“We are looking to hire the best strategic mind who can build and develop a Hockey Operations leadership team that will be best in class across professional sports,” said Wirtz in a statement from the team. “This new leader will create a team environment that brings the best experts together to guide decision-making on the future of the Blackhawks while ensuring they share in the overall organizational goals of consistently competing at a championship level.

“And without question, he or she must be someone who exhibits our organizational values.”

Interim general manager Kyle Davidson will be a candidate for the permanent job and will interview with both Wirtz and Faulkner. Until then, he has what was described in the news release as “full autonomy of hockey decisions.”

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 21st and with the Blackhawks not in the playoff picture at the moment, the team could look to trade some major contributors in hopes of bringing younger prospects to the organization for the future.