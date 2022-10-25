CHICAGO – A number of times during training camp, the team said that they were hoping to prove people wrong over the course of the 82-game season.

How that plays out over time is to be seen, but at least the rebuilding Blackhawks have shown their resiliency early on in the 2022-2023 season.

In fact, it’s something that’s rarely been seen in the National Hockey League to begin an upcoming campaign.

During their three-game winning streak, their first victories of this season, the Blackhawks have overcome multi-goal deficits to get them.

Oct. 15 – at Sharks – Down 2-0, win 5-2

Friday – vs Red Wings – Down 3-1, win 4-3 (OT)

Sunday – vs Kraken – Down 2-0, win 5-4

By doing so, the Blackhawks have become the fourth team in NHL history to win their first three games in a season by overcoming multiple-goal deficits. The other three teams are:

1985-1986 New York Islanders

1990-1991 Detroit Red Wings

2006-2007 St. Louis Blues

This has all been a part of a surprising start for the Blackhawks who were expected to be near the bottom of the league with a roster filled with young players along with veterans on short-term deals.

Outside of the opener against the Avalanche, however, Luke Richardson’s team has been in contention in every contest. In their second game of the season, the Blackhawks lost to the Golden Knights 1-0 in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday the Blackhawks will go for their fourth win-in-a-row against the Panthers at the United Center at 7:30 PM. Keeping the streak alive will be a major test for the team since Florida enters the contest with a 4-1-1 record.

But so far, this underdog Blackhawks team has embraced that role in 2022-2023, especially when they are forced to rally.