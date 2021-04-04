Blackhawks put plenty of shots on net, but can’t breakthrough against the Predators

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 03: Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74), of Finland, protects the post against the shot by Chicago Blackhawks right wing Dylan Strome (17) during the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks, held on April 3, 2021, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE – There’s no faulting their effort, since on offense it was their best of their year from an attempts perspective.

Over the course of 60 minutes, the Blackhawks put 41 shots on the Predators net at Bridgestone Arena in hopes of beating their division foes for the first time this season. In four previous games, they’d only managed an overtime and shootout loss.

Yet even that wasn’t enough, for once against the Predators had an answer for the Blackhawks in a critical game when it comes to playoff standing.

Juuse Saros stopped everyone of the 41 shots he saw from the visitors on Saturday afternoon, frustrating the Blackhawks at every turn. Nashville added a goal in each period to pick up a 3-0 victory that keeps their luck going against their division rivals.

The Blackhawks have just two out of a possible ten points against the Predators this year, and because of Saturday’s result now sit two points out of the fourth and final spot in the Central Division.

Elie Tolvanen got the Predators on the board in the first period with a power play goal and they’d add another on a penalty shot in the second. Adam Boqvist was called for hooking on Colton Sissons on a breakaway, giving the Nashville forward the uncontested try on goal and he scored to make it 2-0.

As Saros stymied the offense, Luke Kunin added a goal midway through the third to make up the final deficit.