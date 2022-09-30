CHICAGO – A lot of times, teams will play back-to-back games during the preseason as they continue to evaluate players and cut down their roster

That happened for the Blackhawks this week as they lost to the Blues at the United Center and then beat the Red Wings in Detroit. The same will happen this week as the team hosts two home games against those same Red Wings Saturday and the Wild on Sunday.

But that latter contest is much different than others that have been played in the past. In fact, it’s the first time in 30 years that the Blackhawks are playing a contest in this city where they are the host.

It took less than an hour for fans to scoop up all the tickets for the Blackhawks' first game in Milwaukee in 30 years. More on the quick sellout of the game at @WGNNews. https://t.co/k8Ny4dos86 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 5, 2022

The team will host Minnesota at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday for a contest that’s being dubbed the as being a part of the “Home Away From Home” series for the team.

It marks the first time that the Blackhawks have played a game in that city since December 1, 1992 when they faced the Kings in a regular season game.

On that night, a crowd of 16,292 fans at the Bradley Center watched the reigning Campbell Conference champions lose to Los Angeles 6-3.

This unique preseason game is already sold out, having done so in less than an hour on August 5th.

Before the 6:30 PM faceoff, the team will host a pregame party in the “Deer District” that begins at 3:30 PM and includes appearances by Blackhawks alumni Chris Chelios and Troy Murray and live music.

Two preseason games will remain for the team after the game in Milwaukee with both of them happening on the road. The Blackhawks face the Wild on October 6th in St. Paul and then complete the exhibition campaign against the Blues on October 8th.

The regular season begins on Wednesday, October 12th as the Blackhawks face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in Denver.