CHICAGO — Just a few months into his Blackhawks tenure, the team has placed veteran Corey Perry on unconditional waivers due to “unacceptable” conduct.

Perry has been away from the team since skating nearly 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss against Buffalo on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Blackhawks said the “unacceptable” conduct violated terms of his contract and internal policies.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately,” their full statement reads.

The 38-year-old has four goals and five assists in 16 games.

Perry was acquired in a June trade with Tampa Bay. He then agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with the Blackhawks.

Perry’s known as an enforcer who agitated Chicago during the heated 2015 Western Conference Final when he was with Anaheim.

The ‘Hawks acquired Perry and Nick Foligno to fill a veteran presence on the team after parting ways with legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Kane signed with Detroit on Tuesday.

With Perry now gone, one of the NHL’s youngest teams just got younger.

The ‘Hawks host Seattle Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.