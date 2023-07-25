CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are mourning the death of the man who led the franchise for the better part of the last two decades.
Rocky Wirtz, the chairman and principal owner of the NHL franchise, has died at the age of 70, sources have confirmed to WGN News on Tuesday evening.
He has been in that role for the Blackhawks since 2007, taking over full time after his father Bill’s death and the decision by his brother Peter not to remain in that position. He oversaw the rebuilding of the struggling franchise into one of the league’s elite, then started that process again over the last two years.
During his tenure, the Blackhawks won Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015, seeing their popularity rise to new heights over the span of a decade. In his final years, the team had a decline of play on the ice, the fallout over the Jenner and Block report, and in his final days, the drafting of elite prospect Connor Bedard.
Born October 5, 1952, Wirtz grew up in the Chicago area and was a graduate of Northwestern University. He worked with the Wirtz Corporation, which was founded by his grandfather Arthur Wirtz, who first bought a stake in the Blackhawks in 1950 before taking full ownership in 1966.
When he died in 1983, Bill took control of the franchise until his death in 2007. Originally, it was Peter Wirtz that was named the owner, but he switch control to Rocky soon after and left the franchise.
When he took over the franchise, Wirtz immediately began new initiatives to win back old fans that had been lost in the post-Chicago Stadium era when the team’s fortunes on the ice began to slide.
One of the biggest things he did was to put home games on television in the Chicago area, an unpopular move that had been made when his father was in charge of the franchise. That included putting games on WGN-TV starting in 2008.
At the same time, the team’s fortunes began to change on the ice thanks to moves by then general manager Dale Tallon, who assembled a new-look team while also drafting franchise icons Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.
Head coach Joel Quenneville was hired in October 2009 as the Blackhawks began a stretch of nine-consecutive playoff seasons. That included a trio of Stanley Cup championships, the first for the franchise since 1961, in the greatest on-ice era in the history of the franchise.
Check back with WGNTV.com for more on this story.