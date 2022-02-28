Blackhawks’ offense goes opposite directions in a weekend split

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 27: St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in action during a game between the St.Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on February 27, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the team gets ready to end their month of February with the trade deadline bearing down, the Blackhawks had as close to polar opposites when it comes to their offensive performance this weekend.

On Friday, they made history. On Sunday, they made nothing happen.

It’s another unusual chapter in a most unusual season for the Blackhawks who beat the Devils 8-5 on Friday night at the United Center only to get shutout 4-0 by the Blues on Sunday afternoon.

The split weekend certainly doesn’t help the team keep much hope for a postseason bid as they sit 15 points out of the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Frankly, the focus has turned more to which general manager candidate they will hire and what will this person do before the March 21st trade deadline.

At least Friday night provided some excitement for the team as a prominent veteran and promising young player pulled off a little franchise history against the Devils.

Both Brandon Hagel and Patrick Kane had hat tricks for the team in the team’s eight-goal outburst, which matches their best scoring night of the season. It was the first time the Blackhawks had two players get hat tricks in the same game since Eric Daze and Steve Sullivan did so against the Bruins on March 9, 2003.

Oddly enough, that came in an 8-5 game as well, as both Hagel and Kane got late goals to get the very unique double-hat trick for the franchise.

Kevin Lankinen also made his return to the net in the contest for the first time since January 22nd as missing a month with hand injury. He stopped 31 of 36 shots, but the offensive outburst was enough for him to get his third win of the season.

Sunday was a much different scenario as the Blackhawks offense could generate little against the Blues, who are battling for the top of the Western Conference. St. Louis got three goals in the second period against Marc-Andre Fleury, with the last coming from David Perron and he would score again in the third to finish off a 4-0 win.

The Blackhawks’ offense could generate little as Jordan Binnington stopped all 30 shots on goal for the Blues’ victory. It marked the sixth time which the Blackhawks have been shutout this season.

It was a weekend of polar opposites for the team as their February comes to an end and a very interesting trade deadline approaches.