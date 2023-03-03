CHICAGO – Just because the Blackhawks made one of their biggest deals in franchise history on Tuesday doesn’t mean they’re finished ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

As the Blackhawks’ rebuild continues, general manager Kyle Davidson made three more deals on Thursday in hopes of accruing young talent and draft picks.

A late night finalizing of a trade.

Blackhawks send forward Maxi Domi and goalie Dylan Wells to the Stars.

A 2025 2nd round pick & goalie Anton Khudobin are the return in the deal.

This comes after the Stars beat the Blackhawks 5-2 at the United Center tonight.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tUypkuNGMA — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 3, 2023

The biggest deal of Thursday was finalized after they played their trade partner at the United Center. Following a 5-2 loss with the Stars, the Blackhawks traded forward Max Domi along with goaltender Dylan Wells to Dallas. Coming back to the Blackhawks is a 2025 second round draft pick along with goalie Anton Khudobin.

In his only season with the Blackhawks, Domi was productive as he scored 18 goals with 31 assists in 60 games. The 36-year-old Khudobin, who played in the NHL 13-straight seasons from the 2009-2010 campaign through last year, has been in the AHL the entire 2022-2023 season. He’ll report to the Blackhawks’ affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Two moves for the Blackhawks before tonight’s game with the Stars.

Reportedly close to being traded, Max Domi is out tonight.

Dylan Sikura was traded to the Ducks for Maxim Golod, who will report to the @IndyFuel of the ECHL.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NdYnKzCvau — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 2, 2023

Before the game, as the team announced that Domi wouldn’t play, the Blackhawks pulled off an exchange of players in the AHL as forward Maxim Golod comes to the organization while Dylan Sikura goes to the Anaheim Ducks.

Golod will report to the Blackhawks’ ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, after he spent time in that league and the AHL in the Anaheim organization.

The Blackhawks officially acquire forward Anders Bjork from the Sabres for future considerations.

Bjork has played in just one NHL game this season and the Hawks take on his $1.6 million cap hit in the last of a three year contract. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/gb4oPvjHDy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 2, 2023

The first deal of the day brought a player who is at the end of an expiring contract hoping to show what he can do with a new team.

Forward Anders Bjork, who is on the end of a three-year, $4.8 million deal that counts $1.6 million against the salary cap, joined the Blackhawks from the Sabres in exchange for future considerations.

He’s played in 212 NHL games with Boston and Buffalo, scoring 24 goals with 29 assists. Bjork has spent the entire 2022-2023 campaign with the Rochester Americans of the AHL, scoring eight goals with 17 assists.