Blackhawks look to return to their identity in the stretch run

CHICAGO – Thanks to their efforts in the month of February, where a young team was beginning to find itself and produce some results, the Blackhawks find themselves in the thick of a playoff race heading into April.

March hasn’t exactly helped their cause, as stiffer competition has meant for less success along with some up-and-down play. That was evident this past week when the team took a pair of games from the Panthers only to drop two-straight to the Predators at the United Center.

Both games featured a similar formula – slow start, attempted rally, but not enough at the finish – and because of it the Blackhawks slipped out of the last playoff spot in the Central Division.

Alex DeBrincat, who led a two-goal rally on Sunday then watch Nashville score late to get the win, was honest about what he thinks of the team’s play. As they approach a two-game series against the Hurricanes tonight, the forward believes the team has to get back to their February “identity” to find success as they approach the final 12 games.

“We’ve got to figure out what our identity is. We’ve got to go back to what we were doing early in the season and battling hard,” said DeBrincat. “Getting cheap goals, going to the net, getting pucks on net, and doing all that. I think we’ve kinda gotten away from that and that’s why we’re struggling right now.

“We’ll be fine, we’ve got a good team, we’ve just got to figure out real quick and we’ll be back.

Time still remains for them to do so as Carolina comes to town for a pair of games this week, currently sitting second in the division with 49 points. The Blackhawks are 1-1-1 against the aggressive Hurricanes who’ve continue to improve after some early struggles with COVID-19.

At 37 points, Jeremy Colliton’s team currenly sits fifth in the standings since the Predators hold the tiebreakers for fourth. Columbus is three points back while the Stars are six but have four less games than all three teams ahead of them.

A month-and-a-half is left for the Blackhawks to get points and get into the postseason, something that wasn’t expected from this young group. Hence veteran Ryan Carpenter doesn’t think the team should stress as they approach the stretch run.

“Other teams on the bubble have a lot of pressure, but we shouldn’t feel pressure here. We have high expectations for ourselves from the coaches, and even amongst just the players. We expect to win when no one really expected us to.

This last stretch here, these last 20 games, even this series agaisnt Carolina, we need to kinda bring that mentality, that chip on your shoulder mentality. For most of the season, we’ve showed that on the ice, but I think this series and tonight we’d look to get back to that.”

If they can do that sooner than later, then their hopes for a postseason spring will get a lot better.