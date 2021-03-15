Blackhawks look to breakthrough against the Central Division’s Florida teams

SUNRISE, FL – MARCH 13: Juho Lammikko #83 of the Florida Panthers tangles with Dominik Kubalik #8 of the Chicago Blackhawks at the BB&T Center on March 13, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s very possible that the road to the playoffs for the Blackhawks in 2021 will go through the “Sunshine State.”

With the reigning Stanley Cup champion Lightning and Joel Quenneville’s Panthers one again strong this season, having success against each could help Jeremy Colliton’s team earn a surprise postseason bid.

Getting through the pair of teams so far, as one might expect, has been a challenge for the young group even as they’ve found their way during this shortened 2021 campaign.

So far they’ve collected just three points in five games against Tampa Bay, snagging an overtime point last Wednesday then a win on Friday. They dropped the game Sunday then the first two contests of the year decisively on the road.

The results haven’t been much better against Florida, with the Blackhawks getting just a single point in three games, including Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Panthers. Tuesday will be one of five games left against Quenneville’s group, who currently sits seven points ahead of the Blackhawks for third in the Central Division standings.

Three remain against the Lightning and while there are many more contests against other teams, breaking through against the best remains a goal for Colliton’s group.

“We haven’t had as much success against teams above us in the standings yet so it’s important for us to show that we’re one of those teams that’s going to be hard to beat and compete with anyone in the division and show them we can be in those top spots,” said defenseman Connor Murphy. “That’s something we take a lot of pride in doing and it’s a big challenge and an exciting one to play against the top teams.”

They’ll certainly get the chance to do so between now and May.