Blackhawks Kirby Dach injured at the World Junior Championship

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 03: Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks shoots against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on March 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Ducks 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Wednesday was already a tough day for the Blackhawks after losing a young player for a long stretch of time.

But then came even worse news later that night about the Blackhawks’ biggest prospects.

This is… uh… very bad! Kirby Dach (@NHLBlackhawks) tries to play the body in the neutral zone, and immediately heads to the bench.



Appears to have injured his hand/wrist/arm area on this play. pic.twitter.com/NRooXud5eL — J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) December 24, 2020

During an exhibition game in the World Junior Championship against Russia in Edmonton, forward Kirby Dach, a captain for Team Canada, suffered what appeared to be a right wrist injury in a collision in the third period.

Video shows his checking a Russia player, then immediately taking his glove off to see what happened, and then going straight to the bench and the locker room. After the game, Team Canada officials said that Dach was still undergoing X-Rays for the injury, but it appears he’ll be missing some time as the NHL season is set to begin in January.

Kirby Dach sustained a fracture in yesterday’s Team 🇨🇦 game vs. Russia 🇷🇺. It’s too early to say how long he’ll be out of CHI lineup. Hawk doctors want to get him back to CHI to examine him and get more imaging in order to decide if surgery is required. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 24, 2020

Per Bob McKenzie of TSN, Dach sustained a fracture of the wrist, and Blackhawks’ team doctors will do more tests in Chicago to see if surgery is required. Naturally, he won’t play in the rest of the World Junior Championship for Team Canada.

This would be a significant blow to the team should they be without the second-year player for a significant part of the season. The third overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games in his rookie season while also register a goal along with five assists in nine postseason games.