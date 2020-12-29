Blackhawks Jonathan Toews to miss training camp due to ‘medical issue,’ return uncertain

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that Jonathan Toews will not be joining the team for training camp due to a medical issue.

In a statement, Toews said, “This offseason, I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.”

Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition. – Jonathan Toews

Blackhawks president and general manager Stan Bowman also issued a statement that said, in part: “Jonathan’s health is our top priority as he deals with this medical issue. The Chicago Blackhawks organization and our medical staff will provide all necessary resources to help him return to playing hockey. While he will not report to training camp on January 3 and will be out indefinitely, we will continue to support him as he is an important part of our family. I’ve been in regular communication with Jonathan recently and will continue that as he takes care of his health. … The health and privacy of all our players is paramount to the Chicago Blackhawks organization. We care about Jonathan, and we know how badly he wants to be with his teammates competing on the ice. We will provide further updates on his status as circumstances change and do not have a timetable for his return.”

No other information was provided.