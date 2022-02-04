Blackhawks interview Kyle Davidson, Eric Tulsky for their general manager job

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 7: Chicago Blackhawks interim General Manager Kyle Davidson addresses the media at United Center on November 7, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While the focus over the last few days has been the response to questions made by Rocky Wirtz to a pair of questions at the team’s town hall meeting on Wednesday, the Blackhawks’ top priority of the moment took a big step on Friday.

That’s when the team announced that they’ve completed their first two interviews for their open general manager job: Interim general manager Kyle Davidson and Hurricanes assistant general manager Eric Tulsky.

At the start of the search, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said that interim general manager Kyle Davidson would be a candidate for the job and his interview was indeed conducted this week.

A member of the franchise since joining as a video analyst during the 2010-2011 season, Davidson has worked his way up through the Blackhawks organization the last decade. In 2019 he was named the assistant general manager and became the interim general manager when Stan Bowman resigned in the wake of the Jenner and Block report.

Tulsky has been with the Hurricanes for the past eight seasons and has been the assistant general manager in Carolina for the past two seasons.