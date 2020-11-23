Blackhawks hire Kendall Coyne Schofield to be a development coach

SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 25: Kendall Coyne #26 of the U.S. Women’s National hockey team smiles prior to the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater during the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at SAP Center on January 25, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – She’s made her name in the sport of hockey with her international play, helping the United States national team to a gold and silver medal in the Olympic games.

Now Palos Heights native Kendall Coyne Schofield will make some history with the Chicago Blackhawks in the next step of her career in the sport.

We're thrilled to announce several new hires in the #Blackhawks Hockey Operations department!



▪️Kendall Coyne Schofield: Player Development Coach & Youth Hockey Growth Specialist



▪️Erik Condra: Player Development Coach



▪️Juan Gonzalez: @goicehogs Strength & Conditioning Coach pic.twitter.com/JNdogLlCqx — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 23, 2020

On Monday, Coyne was named a player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist for the franchise, becoming the first woman to hold the positions in team history. She was one of three hires made by the team on Monday, with Erik Condra also coming on board as a player development coach while Juan Gonzalez was hired as a strength and conditioning coach for the Rockford IceHogs.

In her new role, Coyne along with Condra will assist players in Rockford while also evaluating and scouting players. At the same time, she will also aid in the Blackhawks’ grassroots hockey efforts in the community along with the creation of new girl’s hockey programs. Coyne already was working as a local community liaison with the franchise before her official hiring on Monday.

“Adding talented people with diverse and multi-faceted backgrounds like Kendall, Erik and Juan enhances our operations as we assess the changing landscape of hockey at all levels and continue to build and maintain a system of elite hockey,” said Chicago Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “Each of these individuals brings unique experience to their position, and we are excited to welcome them to the Blackhawks family.”

A standout at Carl Sandburg High School and Northeastern University, Schofield has enjoyed a successful international hockey career with Team USA. She’s helped the team to six gold medals in the World Championships while guiding the team to silver in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and the gold four years later.

In 2019, Coyne took part in the fastest skater challenge during the NHL All-Star Weekend in San Jose, becoming the first woman to do so. Since then, she has taken part in national broadcasts of NHL games for the NBC networks.