CHICAGO – As it turns out, a member of the Chicago Cubs front office will be joining the one for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have announced the hiring of Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg as associate general manager. With the Cubs the last 11 years, Greenberg was a candidate for the Blackhawks GM job earlier this year. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Rnry6O0NNK — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 28, 2022

On Thursday the team announced that Jeff Greenberg will move from Wrigley Field to the United Center and will become an associate general manager for Kyle Davidson, who was named to that role permanently in March.

Greenberg, who was the Cubs’ assistant general manager, was a candidate for that job and was interviewed by the team this past winter. He’ll start with the Blackhawks on May 9th and will continue the team’s front office evolution that focuses on different techniques that utilize technology and data to help in talent evaluation.

“Our journey is just beginning as we build a next-generation foundation for this team, and that starts with a focus on modernizing and improving the Hockey Operations infrastructure in our front office,” said Davidson in a statement from the team. “We will only get back to being best-in-class on the ice if we are working with best-in-class information and ideas behind the scenes.

“Together, this executive leadership team is looking forward to developing great talent throughout all levels of our organization and adding the tools we need across scouting, analytics, player development, coaching and more to return to competitive hockey.”

Greenberg spent 11 seasons with the Cubs as he joined the new regime that was brought in by team president Theo Epstein in the fall of 2011. He would serve as a Director of Pro Scouting and Baseball operations, director of baseball operations, and assistant to the general manager before becoming an assistant general manager.

During Greenberg’s tenure with the Cubs, the team made the postseason five times and won the 2016 World Series, snapping the club’s 108-year championship drought.

He’ll come into a similar situation as he did with the MLB franchise over a decade ago as the Blackhawks are undergoing a rebuild under Davidson.

“What I’ve learned about the Blackhawks is they’re serious about using this rebuilding period to not only set this franchise up to be the best in hockey, but the best in all of sports moving forward,” said Greenberg in a statement from the Blackhawks. “There couldn’t be a more exciting time to get in on the ground floor of this journey and pursue every possible solution to put this team back on the path to winning hockey.”

While he has an extensive professional baseball background, Greenberg played hockey while growing up in Pittsburgh and played club hockey at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a 2008 graduate of that school and Columbia Law School in 2011.

Greenberg also worked with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Major League Baseball in labor relations.

“Jeff is simply one of the best teammates I have worked with in baseball,” said Cubs president Jed Hoyer in a statement. “He has done so much to the make the Cubs a better organization over the last 10 seasons with his powerful combination of intelligence, work ethic, leadership and integrity.

“He was critically involved in forward-looking decisions as we built the core of a world champion.”