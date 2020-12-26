Blackhawks hello to Carl Soderberg, goodbye to Slater Koekkoek

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 04: Carl Soderberg #34 of the Arizona Coyotes lines up in position in the second period of Game Two of the Western Conference Qualification Round at Rogers Place on August 04, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the start of training camp approaches after the new year, the Blackhawks are starting to tweak their roster ahead of the 2021 season.

Saturday featured a new player coming to the franchise while another departs after a season-and-a-half in Chicago.

The #Oilers have agreed to terms with defenceman Slater Koekkoek on a one-year, $850,000 contract for the 2020-21 season!



The 26-year-old, left-shot blueliner has played 149 career games with Tampa Bay & Chicago, scoring 7 goals & 22 assists. https://t.co/EVWCAHcD5s — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 26, 2020

Defenseman Slater Koekkoek is off to Edmonton after signing a one-year deal with the Oilers on Saturday. Acquired in a trade with the Lightning in the middle of the 2018-2019 season, he played 64 game for the Blackhawks with two goals and 13 assists.

Koekkoek actually has a goal against the Oilers in Game 2 of the team’s preliminary round series in Edmonton this summer.

At the same time, the Blackhawks have added another veteran forward to the team to provide some more experience as they continue to add younger players to the roster.

Signed on!



Center Carl Söderberg has inked a 1-year / $1,000,000 deal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/c4jiPB2Cti — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 26, 2020

Forward Carl Soderberg, an eight-year NHL veteran, has joined the team on a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2021 season.

In his only season with the Coyotes in 2019-2020, 70 games with 17 goals and 18 assists while also contributing a point along with an assist in nine postseason games.

“Carl is an experienced center who plays a strong two-way game and adds an element of size to our group of centermen,” said Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman in a statement released by the team. “He has shown the ability to score and match up, which is critical in today’s game, and he also brings consistency and versatility to the team, evidenced by his usage on both special teams as well as even-strength play.”

Soderberg broke into the league with the Bruins during the 2012-2013 season and spent three seasons in Boston. He then joined the Avalanche for four seasons before one year in Arizona, playing in 321 career games with 57 goals and 94 assists.